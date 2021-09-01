Temecula’s Path of Honor Paver Program Remembers Our Heroes

The steps leading to the Letters Home Memorial and the access ramp are dedicated as Temecula’s Path of Honor, located at the Temecula Duck Pond (28250 Ynez Road). These two paths are comprised of permanent granite pavers, each engraved with the names of men and women who have served our nation in our Armed Forces during time of peace and war, at any time in our history from the revolutionary. War through current conflicts. The Path of Honor was founded in 2004 by David Micheal PH1 USN, a decorated WWII Veteran of the Iwo Jima Campaign. The Paver Program’s current and long-time Executive Director is Veteran, Michael Bircumshaw, who has kept this program flourishing for many years.

Temecula’s Path of Honor is a place to remember and honor our Veterans who have served our country. Veterans include US Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the WWII Merchant Marines. Please consider memorializing the service of a family member, friend, or yourself to last generations. Pavers cost $100, and these donations assure that

pavers will be there for us to honor those who have come before us. A copy of the Veteran’s DD-214 form is required.

A portion of your donation will help support the Path of Honor scholarship program which benefits the JROTC students of the greater Temecula Valley. Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards states, “The numerous pavers on the Path of Honor leading up to our ‘Letters from Home’ memorial sculpture are a symbol of respect for all those who have answered the call and have been there to protect the United States. The serene atmosphere surrounding our beautiful Temecula Duck Pond serves as a perfect setting to reflect on the heroic men and women who have fought for and served our great nation.”

Temecula City Council Member and Marine Veteran, Jessica Alexander commented, “These sacred pavers lining the Path of Honor are a reminder that freedom is not free, and those who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and the WWII Merchant Marines, will always be remembered for their brave service and selfless sacrifice. Purchasing a paver is the perfect way to honor a Veteran and your family’s legacy.”

Orders can be placed all year round and are consolidated, engraved, and placed on the path annually, each November. The deadline to reserve your 2021 paver is Friday, September 3, 2021. For more information and to secure your paver for the 2021 installation, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Path, or call (951) 694-6480.