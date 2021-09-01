13th Annual Murrieta Field of Honor in Town Square Park Debuts November 6

Those visiting the 13th annual Murrieta Field of Honor will have an opportunity to recognize their heroes in an awe-inspiring site with 2,021 full-sized American flags on display in Murrieta’s Town Square Park, November 6 until November 14.

Each year, the Field recognizes heroes¬¬—those who served or are serving in the United States armed forces, law enforcement, fire and other first responder posts, plus personal heroes. In addition to the 2,021 flags available for dedication to personal heroes, the Field features sections for Medal of Honor recipients, Local Heroes, historical flags, a flag dedicated to those who perished in 9/11, state flags and a patriotic chalk walk.

Opening ceremonies for the 2021 Field of Honor will honor First Responders, including the Murrieta fire and rescue and police departments. This is scheduled for 10:00am on Saturday, November 6.

The Field of Honor is presented as a community service by the Rotary Club of Murrieta in partnership with the City of Murrieta and, for the first time this year, the New Generation Rotary Club of Temecula.

“Murrieta Rotary is so honored to present this spectacular event as a gift to our Southwest Riverside community,” said Steve Nicholson, 2021-22 president of the Club. “And we are especially thankful for our Field of Honor sponsors who not only make this event possible but also make it possible for Rotary to fund many significant projects throughout the year. Flag sponsors contribute to this as well.”

The Field of Honor’s Organizing Committee is led by Immediate Past President Lou Ellen Ficke and President Nominee John Brown. The committees started meeting early this year.

Each sponsored flag is tagged with the name of the honoree and rank, service or other designation. At the end of the week, flags may be picked up by those who purchase them. Those who have flags from previous years that are in good condition can have them reposted for $10.

Each American flag is three by five feet on an eight-foot pole and can be purchased for $35. They can be purchased on the Field of Honor website, or by going to the Field of Honor during the week it is on display. Flag purchasers can pick up their flags on Saturday, November 13, and from 9am until noon on Sunday, November 14.

Proceeds from the 2021 Field of Honor will benefit the City’s Veterans’ Memorial and community projects like the Club’s annual teacher grants, scholarships, speech and music contests and more, all funded by the Rotary Club of Murrieta Foundation. Nonprofit groups affiliated with the Field of Honor who sell flags will receive $10 for each flag sold.

Furthering the Field of Honor’s educational benefits, all Murrieta Valley Unified School District fifth grade classes plus some classes from Lake Elsinore and Temecula schools will visit the Field during the week, hear explanations about the displays and complete class assignments.

Full Schedule of Events

Sat. Nov. 6 – 9:45 Opening ceremonies honor first responders.

9-5 Chalk artists develop patriotic images

10-2 Military Family Resource Expo

Sun., Nov 7 – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Chalk artists developing patriotic images

Mon. Nov. 8 – Murrieta Rotary Club’s Veterans Lunch. By invitation only

Mon. Nov. 8-10; Fri. Nov. 12 – 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Student field trips.

Wed. Nov. 10 – 11:30 a.m.-Marine Corps Birthday celebration -open to the public

6 p.m. Candlelight Concert features choirs from the Murrieta middle schools; reading of “Letters from War” by local artists.

Thurs. Nov. 11 – 10 a.m.-noon. City of Murrieta’s Veterans Day Parade, concluding at the Field of Honor

Fri., Nov. 12 — 5 p.m. – Boy Scouts conduct Final Salute flag retirement

Sat., Nov. 13 – 9-5 p.m., Flag Pick-ups

Sun., Nov. 14 – 9 a.m. – noon, Flag Pick-ups

The City of Murrieta was founded on July 1, 1991 and is noted for its quality of life for more than 115,000 residents and its business community. Juan Murrieta, a native of Spain, first settled in the area with a flock of 100,000 sheep in 1873. The Southern California Railroad’s coming to the area in 1882 helped to open the community to new residents, population swelling to 800. In 1935, the trains stopped running. The town stayed small for the next 50 years, until the I-15 freeway arrived in the mid-1980s and cityhood for its then-24,000 residents.

The Rotary Club of Murrieta was chartered on April 28, 1992. The club is involved in many international and community projects, in cooperation with Rotary International, which has as its theme “Service Above Self.” Club meetings are held Mondays (excepting holidays) at noon at Richie’s Diner, 40651 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, in Murrieta. For information regarding the club or membership visit www.murrietarotaryclub.org.