Don’t Let These Myths Keep You from Getting the Care You Deserve

As the home care industry continues to grow, many people still don’t understand what home care involves or what services it can provide.

For most, home care is a blessing…peace of mind that their loved one is being cared for in the place they call home. Others don’t understand how these services can help and are hesitant about letting strangers into their homes.

Naturally, there are many misconceptions about home care, and these misunderstandings often prevent someone in need from getting the care they deserve. Here are 3 of the most common myths that surround the industry.

#1: Home care is only for sick people

People who have chronic conditions or are recovering from an illness may receive skilled services at home. However, non-medical home care can assist anyone 18 and older with basic activities like bathing and hygiene, walking and mobility assistance and meal preparation. Non-medical home care also can provide companionship, medication reminders, light housekeeping and shopping assistance.

#2: Home care is too expensive

Home care may be more affordable than you think, especially if your loved one only needs several hours of care per day. Because every need is unique, there may be options that fit your family and your budget. Plus, there are programs to help pay for home care, including VA benefits and long-term care insurance.

#3: Caregivers aren’t trustworthy

Reputable home care providers should attempt to match clients to caregivers who share similar interests and personalities. Plus, most caregivers are required to pass background checks and other assessments, as well as rigorous care training before interacting with clients. This all helps to ensure that clients are matched with a quality, trustworthy, reliable caregiver.

Other common myths about home care include: having no control over who comes into your home; it is only for seniors; it is not an option for people who need 24/7 care; it means sacrificing one’s independence. Understand these myths and get the care you and your loved one deserve.

This article is provided by Christine and John Hamby, owners of FirstLight Home Care of Temecula. For more information, visit www.Temecula.FirstLightHomeCare.com or call (951) 395-0821.