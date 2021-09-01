City of Temecula Hosts Annual F.I.T Fun Color Run on Sunday, September 19, 2021

The F.I.T. Fun Color Run is back! Prepare yourself, family, friends, and co-workers to run a 5K race with various color stations. There will also be a fun kid’s mini obstacle course. This event culminates with an exciting color toss at the end. This health-focused, community favorite will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Ronald Reagan Sports Park (30875 Rancho Vista Road).

Participants can pre-register online at TemeculaCA.gov/ColorRun for a discounted fee and to save time on race day! Team Registration is also available online. New this year, participants can register as a team (up to 10 people) and multiply the fun! There are three categories to pick from: Most Team Spirit; Craziest Hair; and Best Team Name.

All participants will receive an event t-shirt; colorful finisher medal; goodie bag; post-event refreshments; and entertainment. Awards will be presented for overall First Place male and female, as well as Team Awards. Goodie bag pick up with be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at Temecula’s Community Recreation Center (30875 Rancho Vista Road).

5K Walk/Run – Adults 13+

Adult Race Time: 8:00 am & 8:15 am SHARP!

Entry Fee: $30 ($35 day of race)

Team Fee: $240 (up to 10 people)

Kids Mini-Obstacle Color Run – Youth 5-12 years

Start Time: 9:30 am

Entry Fee: $10 ($15 day of race)

Location: Ronald Reagan Sports Park

30875 Rancho Vista Road

Temecula, CA 92592

For more information, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Color Run or ca