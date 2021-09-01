Snap Circuit Lab at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library on September 20, 2021

Are you a teen and enjoy S.T.E.M. activities? Join us as we learn the basics of circuitry boards during the teen program, Snap Circuit Lab, on September 20 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road).

Participants will be introduced to the different parts of a circuitry board and conduct various experiments to explore and to get familiar with electronic circuits.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, this program is designed for students in Grades 7-12 and limited to just 14 participants. Advanced registration begins two weeks prior to scheduled programs and events. Please register at the library reception desk or by calling (951) 693-8900.

Please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Library for library information and to view our calendar of events and follow @TemeculaLibrary on Instagram to receive updates.