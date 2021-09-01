Temecula Creating Partnerships and Robust Support System for Local Businesses

City of Temecula aligns with Riverside County on Workforce and Economic Development

The City of Temecula announces a new partnership with the Riverside County Workforce Development Division and the County of Riverside Office of Economic Development to fulfill local business workforce needs and provide access to additional resources. This City and County interface is the latest alliance and joins existing commerce support systems, which include the Inland Empire Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and the Economic Development Coalition (EDC), both located at the TVE², a City operated facility.

Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards commented, “The City of Temecula strives to be business forward and is proud of this new collaborative effort and important operation. We are thrilled to be working together toward a common goal of ensuring success for our business community.”

The Workforce Development and Office of Economic Development Teams are available to assist Temecula Valley businesses with an abundance of staffing, employee retention, financial and other business assistance tools. The Workforce Development Team can analyze your HR requirements, develop hiring criteria, and advertise for your employee recruitment. They can also screen, test and assess applicants, and provide training programs. Chair of the Riverside County Workforce Development Board, Patrick Ellis remarked, “We are excited to offer the benefits of this new alliance to the community of Temecula.” The pandemic-caused reduction and temporary closures of many establishments resulted in employee vacancies, which now need to be filled as Temecula’s economy rebounds. Ellis continued, “As businesses urgently accelerate the rehiring processes, The City of Temecula’s cooperation with Riverside County Workforce Development has created yet another cornerstone for connecting local companies with vital workforce.”

Suzanne Holland, Director, Riverside County Office of Economic Development, added, “This is an example of a strong partnership that not only fosters economic development efforts for the region but also provides access to multiple resources for the business community. We are excited to join the city of Temecula in creating this valuable opportunity to invest in elevating the County of Riverside’s economic profile.” The County of Riverside Office of Economic Development is available to offer support to businesses looking to grow or expand in the County of Riverside. They work with over 75 economic development partners to foster growth and build assets in communities across the County. Through effective collaboration, Office of Economic Development creates and supports: Opportunity and Foreign Trade Zones, Entrepreneurial Development, Financial Resources,

Demographics and more.

These services are offered free of charge to Temecula Valley businesses and are located virtually, by phone or in-person at the TVE² by appointment. The Riverside County Workforce Development Division and the County of Riverside Office of Economic Development join the SBDC and EDC, who are already offering services out of the TVE². The TVE² serves as the City’s regional business resource center in providing a one-stop shop of fundamental services for both businesses and individual employees.

For more information or to schedule a workforce solutions appointment, contact Workforce Development team member AnthonyShaw@rivco.org or EmployerServices@rivco.org. To connect with a Riverside County Office of Economic Development representative, contact BizInfo@rivco.org or (951) 955-0493. The TVE² is located at 43200 Business Park Drive, Temecula, CA 92590.