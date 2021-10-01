Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Names New CEO

Long-time staff member Brooke Nunn becomes new President and CEO of the Temecula Valley Chamber Temecula, Calif. – The Board of Directors of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced long-time Chamber employee Brooke Nunn has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer following a comprehensive executive search. Nunn had been serving as Interim CEO since mid-June.

“Brooke brings a thorough understanding of our chamber, its members and the community we serve,” said Al Rubio, chairman of the Chamber board. “As Interim CEO, she has shown that she can continue our momentum and grow the Chamber through membership, events and programs.”

Nunn has been with the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce for ten years and is a graduate of the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) Program where she earned her Association of Chamber Executives accreditation. During her tenure at the Chamber, she has held a variety of positions, including events director and communications coordinator.

“It is a great honor to be selected to lead this incredible organization,” said Nunn. “For the last ten years, I have been so fortunate to work with so many caring, intelligent, forward-thinking and dedicated leaders in our Valley. The Chamber has been a strong pillar in our community for more than 50 years. Together with our board, staff, ambassadors, stakeholders and volunteers we will continue to be a champion for businesses and thrive in our region.”

Nunn is focused on getting back to basics. This includes member interaction, advocating for business, and promoting the business community., The Chamber will continue to work with community partners on workforce and economic development needs.

“Our state of business has changed during the last two years. Finding solutions and resources for our members is crucial,” Nunn said.

Brooke joined the Temecula Chamber team in 2010 where she led planning committees, coordinated large fundraisers, managed interns, and developed revenue-building strategies. She is a proud member of the President’s Distinguished Professional Women Toastmasters Club, where she served in several leadership roles, including managing the club’s award-winning public relations campaign.

Brooke’s career started in the fashion industry where she worked for Calvin Klein Jeans and Intimate Apparel and earning a degree in Visual Communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM).

Brooke has been a resident of the Temecula Valley from nearly 20 years. When she’s not at the Chamber, she enjoys baking and spending time with her teenage son.

