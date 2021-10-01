Elsinore Eddie Is Prepared for Emergencies – Make Sure You Are Too!

As residents of California, we’ve seen our fair share of natural disasters – so we know how important it is to be prepared. Because certain disasters can compromise the fresh water supply, EVMWD has plans in place to respond to a supply disruption or contamination.

EVMWD takes an active approach to emergency preparedness. The District proactively prepares for natural and man-made disasters including fire, drought, flood, economic turmoil, and more. Staff take part in regular training and simulations to ensure a swift and efficient response in the face of emergencies. Each October, EVMWD participates in wide-scale emergency exercises as part of the Great Shakeout – making sure that your water keeps flowing even in the event of a large earthquake.

Through strategic planning, EVMWD protects our community’s access to water and wastewater services. But we want you to be involved, too! We encourage our customers to protect their families through practical preparation. Here are a few tips:

1. Make a Plan. Talk to your family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster.

2. Build a Kit. Consider the unique needs of each person and pet to make sure you have essential supplies to last a few days. Click here for a helpful checklist. Don’t forget the water!

3. Limit the Impact. Know the risk of specific disasters in your area, check your insurance coverage, and strengthen your home to withstand local hazards.

4. Subscribe to Alerts. Sign up for text alerts from your city or county to make sure

you receive warnings. For EVMWD-specific updates, follow our emergency communications page on Facebook: @evmwd.

And, of course, don’t forget the water! Disasters don’t come with a warning – so make sure that your water needs are met in advance. Here are some best practices we recommend:

1. Know where your water main is located and how to turn it off, if necessary.

2. Store at least 1 gallon of fresh water per person, per day, to last at least three days.

3. Keep additional water for medical needs, children, nursing mothers, and pets. Emergency bottled water should be stored in a cool, dry place.

4. Rotate supplies to ensure they do not expire.

For more resources and ways to prepare, visit www.ready.gov!