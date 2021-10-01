The Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce and Explore Murrieta will be partnering with the local breweries in the Valley to organize our Annual Brew Masters Golf Tournament & Annual Craft Beer Week.

Craft Beer Week will feature a week-long appreciation of our Valley’s Breweries from October 11-17. From Murrieta, to Temecula, to Menifee & Lake Elsinore we recognize this valley has a lot of talent brewing! Each day will offer specials and unique experiences at our local breweries. All culminating into the 2nd annual Rooted In Nature Craft Brew Fest held on October 16.

This year’s Golf Tournament will kick off on Friday, October 15 at The Golf Club at Rancho California with an 8:30 am registration, followed by a shotgun start at 10:00 am.

During the tournament Golfers, will enjoy beer samples by 8Bit Brewery, Craft Brewing Company, Stadium Pizza, Chubby Cheeks Meadery and more, along with fun interactive tee-box sponsors & hole-in-one opportunities! At only $150 per golfer/ $500 per foursome Brew Masters is an affordable opportunity to network, enjoy a game of golf, and get into some fun shenanigans!

Join us for an awesome week of Craft Beer & a fantastic day of golf, beer tastings, networking, prizes, and fun, the perfect opportunity to benefit local business and community. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Contact the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber for more information or to sign up as a golfer, sponsor, or to donate a prize 951-677-7916 or https://bit.ly/brewmasters21 For more information on the Rooted In Nature Craft Brew Fest, visit https://naturebrewfest.org/