Legal Help: Lawyers in the Library at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

Are you having legal problems regarding estate planning, probate, civil, or family law and need guidance? On Monday, October 25th, the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Rd.), in conjunction with the Riverside County Law Library, will host: Legal Help: Lawyers in the Library.

This program brings the expertise of actual practicing attorneys straight to our computer screens! These qualified volunteers will be available for free 30-minute Zoom consultations for those who have legal issues related to the aforementioned topics.

Hurry! There are only eight spots available and sign-ups are required. Appointments for estate or probate consultations can be made between 10:00am and 12:00pm. Appointments for consultations regarding civil or family law are available from 1:00pm-3:00pm. To register or for more information call 951-368-0368. Computer access for the Zoom session will be provided at the Library.

For a full list of programs and offerings at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Library.