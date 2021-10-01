Dr. McFarland will lead Empire Vein Specialist’s Temecula Clinic. Empire Vein Specialists welcomes Dr. Kimberly McFarland to its practice. Dr. McFarland will lead its state-of the-art Temecula clinic, a 3,700 square-foot facility that opened in September 2020 and offers patients the latest available treatments for varicose veins and spider veins.

“We’re very excited to welcome Dr. McFarland to our Temecula clinic,” said Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, a founding partner of Empire Vein Specialists. “Her passion, expertise, and dedication to treating patients with a personal touch make her an excellent addition to the Empire Vein Specialists team. We’re fortunate to have her.”

Dr. McFarland is board-certified in Internal Medicine, having completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California Los Angeles and pursued her medical studies at Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara in Mexico, where she enhanced her Spanish language fluency. Dr. McFarland attended the New York Medical College Pre-Internship Program at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, NY, and completed her residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship training in Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at the SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“I’m extremely passionate when it comes to helping patients live more productive, pain-free lives through non-invasive outpatient treatment whenever possible,” Dr. McFarland said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Empire Vein Specialist’s Temecula clinic and look forward to treating our patients’ vein and vascular needs.”

Dr. McFarland began practicing vascular and interventional radiology at USA Vein Clinics locations throughout New York City. Upon returning to her native California, she continued vascular and interventional radiology at Kern Radiology in Bakersfield prior to joining Empire Vein Specialists.

Certification, Education and Professional Memberships Board-Certified:

The American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Eligible for Board Certification from The American Board of Radiology Member: Medical Society of Kern County, Society Interventional Radiology, American College of Radiology, Medical Society of the State of New York

About Empire Vein Specialists – Empire Vein Specialists physicians have performed more of the revolutionary VenaSeal™ treatment for varicose veins than any vein practice in the U.S. VenaSeal™ is the first-ever vein procedure to use a specially designed medical adhesive to seal off varicose veins of the legs and has quick results, no downtime required, no need for compression garments after treatment, and both legs can be treated at the same time, among many other benefits.

Additionally, the Empire Vein Specialists Temecula location offers the following treatments: The Closure Fast™ Procedure, a radiofrequency ablation treatment for varicose veins, Ambulatory Phlebectomy for the removal of treated varicose veins, and Sclerotherapy to treat spider veins.

Empire Vein Specialists offers complimentary vein screenings Monday through Friday. An appointment is required for the pain-free, non-invasive screening, which takes about 30 minutes and is conducted by a Registered Vascular Technologist.

Empire Vein Specialists accepts most insurance for treatments including most PPOs, some HMOs, IEHP, and Medicare, among others. Please inquire about all insurance accepted. Self-referred patients who prefer to pay directly and physician referred patients with insurance are welcome.

Empire Vein Specialists is located at 27290 Madison Avenue, Suite 102, Temecula, CA and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit EmpireVein.com or call 951-296-2911.