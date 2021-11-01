Professional Women Toastmasters Recognized with Proclamation for “Toastmasters Month”

Mayor Maryann Edwards and the City Council of the City of Temecula have proclaimed the month of October 2021 as “Toastmasters Month” in the State of California and in the City of Temecula. Mayor Maryann Edwards on behalf of the City Council of the City of Temecula recognized Toastmasters International in making effective oral communication a reality for hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

The proclamation recognizes Professional Women Toastmasters which was founded in 2016 in Temecula, California, which is part of District 12, Area C3. After 5 years of outstanding achievement as a President’s Distinguished Club, the Professional Women Toastmasters, mentors, supports, and leads individuals to improve their leadership and communication skills in a learn by doing friendly, fun, supportive atmosphere resulting in greater self confidence and personal growth.

Monique Payan, Commercial Banker, and Vice President Public Relations for Professional Women Toastmasters, commented that, “In the last nine months as a member of Toastmasters, I have seen many women transformed through found confidence and drastically improve their public speaking and communication skills by participating in the Toastmasters education program.”

“Thank you, Mayor Maryann Edwards and the City Council of the City of Temecula for this proclamation recognizing the Professional Women Toastmasters. The timing was perfect as Toastmasters International celebrates 97 years on October 22, 2021,” said Esther Phahla, Founder of Professional Women Toastmasters.

Join us November 8, 2021, for our OPEN HOUSE.

The Professional Women Toastmasters Club meets each Monday at 12:30 pm to 1:30pm via Zoom. For more information about this event and the club, please email Monique Payan at vppr-5077319@toastmastersclubs.org or visit www.professionalwomen.toastmastersclubs.org.

About District 12

District 12 serves approximately 100 Clubs and 1700 members in the large Southern California region East of highway 57, South of Barstow, West of the Arizona border, and North of Temecula. District 12 includes two of California’s largest counties (by square miles) – Riverside and San Bernardino. To learn more about District 12, please visit http://www.d12toastmasters.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, CO., the organization’s membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.