2021 Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Will Honor Military Service and Sacrifice

Military veterans will be honored for their service on Thursday, November 11, at the City of Menifee’s annual Veterans Day Celebration, which will feature a flyover, guest speakers, art contest displays, and activities for all ages.

The free event starts at 10 a.m. at the Menifee Veterans Memorial at Wheatfield Park, 30627 Menifee Road.

New to this year’s ceremony is the Veterans Day art and essay contest for elementary through high school students, with the theme “Honoring All Who Served.” Students may submit their artwork or essays online at www.cityofmenifee.us/specialevents by 5 p.m. on November 5. Prizes will be awarded and winners in each category – one-dimensional art, three-dimensional art and written word – will be showcased during the event.

Guest speakers and special presentations at the event will recognize those with military service. Members of the community are encouraged to submit the names of veterans who served our great nation so they can be acknowledged during the ceremony; please email their name, title and service dates to the Community Services Department at specialevents@cityofmenifee.us to be included.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony or to get involved in future special events, please visit www.cityofmenifee.us/specialevents, or contact the Community Services Department at specialevents@cityofmenifee.us or (951) 723-3880.



