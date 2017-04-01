TVE Recognizes Riverside County Innovation Month in April

The City of Temecula, along with the County of Riverside, other cities and service providers in Southwest Riverside, is recognizing April as Riverside County Innovation Month. This effort is dedicated to bring awareness to the innovation and entrepreneurship that occurs every day throughout the County of Riverside. The Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange will be hosting a number of Innovation Month events. Additionally, other innovators in the City will be offering events to recognize innovation month.

You are invited to join us at the following workshops/events:

April 5: Grow Your Business Online with Google. 9:30am-11:00am.

This is an overview class for businesses interested in increasing their online presence with Google products and services. Learn how you can be found by local customers, be found everywhere on all devices, be found with online advertising, and how to use bonus tools including Google Maps, AdWords, Analytics, Search Console & YouTube. For the best possible experience, please bring a computer and access to login and password information for your business. Presented by Mary Stovall, Plus Your Business, Official City Partner, Let’s Put Temecula Valley on the Map. Register at https://goo.gl/u0arnE.

April 12: Twin Cities Quick Pitch Competition. 11:30am-1:00pm.

Calling all tech entrepreneurs. Come present your 90 second quick pitch! Winners will be selected to participate in regional quick pitch competition on April 26th in Riverside. If you would like to pitch please email info@tve2.org for more info and to pre-register. No cost to attend. Register at https://goo.gl/BgmM3k.

April 19: Innovation Month Networking. 5:00pm.

Come and connect at Refuge Brewing! A tour of their innovative manufacturing facility will be provided at 5:30pm. No cost to attend. Register at https://goo.gl/klrTG6.

City of Temecula Media Contact: Cheryl Kitzerow, Economic Development Analyst, Cheryl.kitzerow@TemeculaCA.gov – (951) 694-6409

April 20: QuickBooks 102. 9:00am-12:00pm.

This seminar was designed to build upon the principles introduced in the QuickBooks 101 for Beginners seminar and will discuss the following topics: Creating & Setting up a Company, Working With List, Working with Bank Accounts, Using Other Accounts in QuickBooks, Entering Sales Information, Receiving Payments & Making Deposits, Entering and Paying Bills, Your Options With QuickBooks Payroll and Analyzing Job Cost & Financial Data. No cost to attend. Register at https://goo.gl/b0JlnR.

April 26: Junior Women STEM. 4:00pm-5:30pm.

The City of Temecula is hosting this STEM event for middle school girls who are interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. This is part of a larger series of STEM events geared towards getting middle school girls interested in STEM subjects. This event will feature hands on activities with guest speakers from Abbott STEM Women’s group. No cost to attend. Register at https://goo.gl/PZ43lb.

Partner Organized Events

April 15: Gears 2 Robots Tech Academy Open House. 9am-5pm.

Gears 2 Robots’ mission is to use STEM education to inspire tomorrow’s inventors, hobbyists, and innovators. Though project-based learning, we foster individual and collaborative problem-solving skills to enhance critical thinking. Check out their Tech Academy at 28780 Old Town Front St in Temecula. For more information about this event call (951) 230-8333.

April 30: TEDx Temecula event. 4:00pm – Edwards Temecula.

Join TEDxTemecula for a night of inspiration and innovation direct from the flagship TED conference at Edwards Temecula Stadium 15 on April 30, 4pm. Be the first to hear TED’s newest ideas at #TEDCinema. Get your tickets now: https://tedcinema.com