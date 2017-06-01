Teacher Tyson Cleveland Receives Teachers are Heroes Award

Outstanding teachers are our heroes! Mr. Tyson Cleveland, beloved teacher at Chaparral High School in Temecula, is among one of the dedicated teachers who make learning fun. On Tuesday, May 2nd, representatives from Azusa Pacific University (APU) and KATY 101.3 The Mix, honored the final recipient for the 2016-2017 Teachers Are Heroes program.

Cleveland was presented with the April Teachers are Heroes Award along with some nice prizes. Nicole Dayus, Chaparral High School Principal, all five Chaparral Assistant Principals, administrative staff, and Cleveland’s students were part of the celebration. The award presentation concluded with a pizza party from The Pizza Factory in Temecula.

Cleveland was nominated by Andrea Leon, one of his students who said about him, “My teacher isn’t a cookie cutter type of superhero, he tells us that we need to find our independence so that we stand out in the world. Cleveland tells us we have a chance at changing the future.”

Cleveland has been teaching social science (history) for 16 years, including AP US History and Comparative World Religion. In addition to teaching, Cleveland is Chaparral’s Water Polo Coach. He got his first start as a band teacher, as he played the trumpet in elementary school!

Mr. Cleveland and previous Teachers are Heroes award recipients, including their students and families, will attend a special celebration held at the Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium on May 24, 2017.