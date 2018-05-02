Temecula’s April Students of the Month Honored

The “heartbeat” of Student of the Month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school, and community with sincerity and passion.

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce (TVCC) Student of the Month Program was founded by entrepreneur and community leader Sally Myers over 26 years ago. The program brings together local businesses, government representatives, and Temecula valley families to spotlight local students during their senior year.

The Student of the Month Program’s defining mission is: To bring the community together to honor and praise our local high school seniors for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school activities, athletics, and community service. Or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. The “heartbeat” of Student of the Month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school, and community with sincerity and passion. They must be college or trade school bound.

Since this is a Temecula Valley program, students from high schools throughout Temecula, both private and public, are invited to participate in the monthly recognition program. Collectively, the TVCC Student of the Month Program has recognized over 2,200 students since its inception.

It is our sincere pleasure to introduce the six Temecula high school seniors who were honored as TVCC Students of the Month on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Great Oak High School Delaney O-Kray-Murphy – Delaney is described as “instinctively moral.” He has the natural ability to do the right thing. He will be attending UC Santa Barbara in the fall.

Linfield Christian HS Mariana Arino – Mariana is described as accomplished, brilliant, a dual enrollment student, three-sport athlete, leader of the cheer program, musician, and community volunteer. Mariana will be attending UCLA in the fall studying pre-med. Her ultimate goal is to work with medical missions in other countries.

Temecula Prep HS Cole Kitchell – Cole is described as academically brilliant and one of the few students that wrestles with views of heart and mind. He seeks the truth wherever that may take him and displays his honor of character in the way that he approaches his life. Cole plans to attend Dixie State University in the fall and major in history.

Rancho Christian HS Savannah Page – Savannah is described as uplifting, poised, kind, gracious and always encouraging. She shared that one of the biggest lessons she has learned in life is that every day we have a choice to choose our attitude. Savannah plans on attending Mt. San Jacinto College and then transferring to a 4-year university to major in kinesiology. Her ultimate career goal is to be a physical therapist serving students with special needs.

Temecula Valley High School Nabeel Azhand – Nabeel is described as a young man that has an excitement about him but in a very calm way. He has wonderful aspirations and he wants to follow in his family’s footsteps and go into medicine. He plans to attend UC Irvine in the fall and study pre-med.

Chaparral High School Sofia Jaramillo – Sofia is described as a scholar leader and example for others. She is kind, commanding, and articulate. Her principal shared, “Sofia has left an incredible mark and legacy behind.” Sofia will take her leadership skills with her to UC Santa Cruz this fall.

Pictured from left to right Front row: GOHS – Delaney O’Kray -Murphy; Linfield Christian HS -Mariana Arino ; Temecula Prep HS – Cole Kitchell ; Rancho Christian HS – Savannah Page; TVHS – Nabel Azhand ; CHS – Sofia Jamarillo .