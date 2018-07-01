Temecula Valley New Generations Rotary Club Joined Forces with TVHS Students to Rise Against Hunger

Temecula Valley New Generations Rotary Club proudly partnered with students from Temecula Valley High School’s National Honor Society and Interact Club for a “Rise Against Hunger” meal packing event on May 31st at the TVHS campus gymnasium.

The 10,152 meals were packed in three hours by 25 students and nine members of the New Generations Rotary Club. Spearheading the event was Temecula Valley High School senior, Anna Saucedo, of the National Honor Society who teamed up with Nolan Baily of the Interact Club to implement the project. After attending RYLA, a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the globe, Anna became passionate about bringing this service project to her school. Baily, after having a similar experience at RYLA, immediately joined forces through the Interact Club, which is supported by the Temecula Noon Rotary Club.

“I’ve done a lot of community service events, but the food packing was super impactful to me, I just felt like I was making a difference,” said Saucedo. “We didn’t have enough funds on our own, but when we paired up with Nolan and the Interact Club we were able to make it happen.”

The TVHS National Honor Society raised $1,195, the Interact Club and Temecula Noon Rotary Club made a combined contribution of $750, and the New Generations Rotary Club donated $1,000 totaling $2,945 toward the project.

The donated meals packed with Rise Against Hunger, a nonprofit organization that distributes meals to families suffering through poverty and hunger. The meals will be sent to Cambodia or the Philippines, depending on the most need, according to a New Generations Rotary Club representative.

Rotary has been a reputable, worldwide, established charitable organization for over 100 years and in an effort to continue on for the next 100 years the organization realized the importance of engaging and involving all generations. Rotary programs start as young as elementary school with a program called early act and then in middle school with Interact and PRYDE (Personal Rotary Youth Development Experience) a leadership camp for kids in the 7th grade, to Interact and RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) for the 11th grade high school students and ROTARACT for college students.

To learn more about the Temecula Valley New Generations Rotary Club, visit http://tvnewgenrotary.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/TemeculaValleyNewGenerationsRotaryClub.

For media information please contact Ashlee Collins at ashleecollins44@gmail.com.