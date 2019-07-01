Temecula ‘2019 Students of the Year’ Winners

Pictured in the front row from left to right: Thomas Wright, Linfield Christian School; Justin Rhee, Great Oak High School; TeddyMax Talanoa, Rancho Christian High School; Audreyanah McAfee, Temecula Valley High School; Madeline Topete, Susan H. Nelson High School; Eric Ruiz, Rancho Vista High School; Trinity Chikwanda, Temecula Preparatory School; Ethan Johnstone, Chaparral High School.

Photo by: Jimmy Fu of Jimmy Fu-tography

On Friday, May 24th, eight students were recognized as Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Students of the Year! These eight students were previously students of the month and through a community judging process were selected as 2019 Students of the Year. Each student receives a $2,000 scholarship and a basket of goodies provided by local community donors. A special thank you to Sally Myers, owner of the Murrieta Sizzler. Sally began the Student of the Month program 27 years ago and continues to host valley-wide programs honoring students for character, academics, and service.

The future is bright for these students!

Thomas Wright, Linfield Christian School – he will be attending Yale on an NJROTC scholarship.

Justin Rhee, Great Oak High School – he will be attending Brown.

TeddyMax Talanoa, Rancho Christian High School – he will be attending Gordon College.

Audreyanah McAfee, Temecula Valley High School – she will be attending UC Santa Cruz

Madeline Topete, Susan H. Nelson High School – she will be attending Biola.

Eric Ruiz, Rancho Vista High School – he will be attending Palomar.

Trinity Chikwanda, Temecula Preparatory School – she will be attending Georgetown.

Ethan Johnstone, Chaparral High School – he will be attending Harvard.