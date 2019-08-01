TVUSD Announces Governing Board of Education Vacancy Now Accepting Applications for Provisional Appointment Consideration

On June 27, 2019, Board of Education trustee Adam Skumawitz resigned his position, effective immediately. The resignation creates a vacancy on the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education. The Board met on July 16, 2019 and approved a provisional appointment process to fill the vacant position. The term of the provisional appointment will expire in November 2020. At that time, the appointed candidate may seek election to fill the remainder of the trustee’s term through November 2022.

The District is now accepting applications from qualified persons who would like to be considered for appointment. Applications are due by Friday, August 2, 2019, by 4:30 p.m. Qualified candidates must be:

1. A California registered voter residing in the boundaries of Temecula Valley Unified School District

Trustee Area Four – (It is your responsibility to confirm that you reside in Trustee Area Four) Click

here to review the trustee area map Area 4 is listed in blue.

2. At least 18 years of age

3. Not disqualified by the constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office

4. Not an employee of the Temecula Valley Unified School District

5. Available on Tuesday, August 6 at 4:00 p.m. to attend the Board meeting and participate in the

public interview process

If a TVUSD employee applies and is selected to fill the position, their employment would be terminated upon being sworn into office.

Application packets are available at the Temecula Valley Unified School District Office at 31350 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula, Ca or the application may be accessed online at https://www.tvusd.k12.ca.us/provisionalappt

Application packets are being accepted from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the District Office at the above address. Completed application packets must be delivered to the District Office in person, by mail, or e-mail and must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019. Completed application packets may be attached to an e-mail and sent to Debra Jilek djilek@tvusd.k12.ca.us no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Applicants must be available for interviews to be conducted by the Board at a public meeting on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

For more information on this vacancy, please visit the website https://www.tvusd.k12.ca.us/provisionalappt or contact the secretary to the Superintendent, Debra Jilek at (951) 506-7904.