Veterans in Philanthropic: Lean on Me

Come join us and show our “Veterans in Philanthropic” they can lean on their local community for support. On November 16th at 9:00 am, Veterans – Temecula Valley will host its 13th annual event at Azusa Pacific University located at 40508 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, Murrieta. Veterans will be recognized and honored for their continued service. Each year’s theme represents a place in time and/or highlights key roles veterans continue to play in our communities.

We are seeking nominations of veterans who are serving in our local nonprofit organizations. For detailed information on how to be nominated please visit this website:

http://www.veteranstemeculavalley.com/veteransinphilanthropic.html

In recognition of the great behind the scenes work from our nonprofits, Veterans – Temecula Valley will recognize and honor five veterans for their continued service, through their nonprofits. Our theme song, “Lean on Me,” summarizes the idea perfectly when it says, “lean on me, when you’re not strong and I’ll be your friend,” and “because we all need somebody to lean on.”

The strength of our communities, the resources we rely on when life-changing events happen, and the human elements behind our communities’ success stories are many times veterans. As the founder/president of Veterans – Temecula Valley, I have witnessed Temecula Valley growth not only in population but the spirit of volunteerism as well. Like many of you with first-hand knowledge, nonprofit contributions to our community makes a positive impact on lives every day. On a personal note, I can never give back enough for the support to me, my family, and friends. We are connected more than you may know!

For additional information please call (951) 744-0323 or email: info@veteranstemeculavalley.com

Michael McCracken, Chief Petty Officer, USN (Ret.)

Founder/President Veterans – Temecula Valley