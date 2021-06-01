National Business Plan Competition – Murrieta Valley High School – Havlu – 2nd Place

(Out of 310 Teams Nationwide)

The members of this outstanding team are Isabella Dadseresht(CEO), Lauren Smith(COO), Rio Aguina-Kang(CFO), and Alexis Stez (CMO)

National QuickBooks Competition:

Havlu – 1st Place! Team Members: Rio Aguina-Kang (CFO) and Isabella Dadseresht(CEO)

– Team Members: Rio Aguina-Kang (CFO) and Isabella Dadseresht(CEO) Custom Fitness Solutions – 2nd Place! Team Members: Nicholas McKnight (CFO) and Gianni Teolis(Bank Manager)

National Finance Competition:

Custom Fitness Solutions – Top 6! Team Members: Nicholas McKnight(CFO) and Gianni Teolis(Bank Manager)

National Marketing Plan Competition:

Custom Fitness Solutions – Semi-Finalist (Top 20) Team Members: Chloe Gaines(CMO), Sophia Allen(VP Marketing), Misael Cortez(Marketing Associate)

– Team Members: Chloe Gaines(CMO), Sophia Allen(VP Marketing), Misael Cortez(Marketing Associate) Havlu – Semi-Finalist (Top 20) Team Members: Nahir Santiago(VP Marketing), James Jackson(Marketing Associate), Cooper Morse(Marketing Associate)

Virtual Enterprise is an interactive class that allows students to learn about all aspects of running a business and compete with other classes all over the world. It provides students the ability to gain business skills and learn how a real business operates. Murrieta Valley High School has been a part of the VE program for the past 12 years and has won numerous awards. Their Business Plan teams have qualified for nationals 10 years in a row, and they won the state championship in multiple competitions.

This year has been a challenge to say the least. However, as challenging as it has been, Virtual Enterprise carried on this year with “virtual” events all year, including the regular competitions which we have participated in all these years. The MVHS Virtual Enterprise teams have competed all year and have brought home many awards in many categories. Our 2 teams this year are: Havlu (a business that sells sustainable hygiene products and Turkish cotton towels) and Custom Fitness Solutions (a business that sells home and office fitness equipment). There have been several competitions that were on a national scale, and our teams have been competing since January in multiple elimination rounds. These students have overcome great obstacles and have been able to push through this year successfully.

Our two wonderful CEOs, Isabella Dadseresht and Taylor Larson, have guided these teams by setting the tone of positivity and excellence from the beginning of the year and have continued to carry it on this entire year!

Special Recognition Award – VE Volunteer – Bill Demmin – Bill has been a mentor in our program for the past 8 years. He has dedicated countless hours to helping to develop our students; especially the area of finance, for which you can see the impact and success we had this year and previous years as well. Bill has also branched out and helped other VE programs as well and has devoted literally thousands of hours over the years scoring/judging in many competitions. It was so awesome to see him be recognized by the Virtual Enterprises International organization for his hard work and commitment to the program.

Joel Levin, MVHS teacher and program coordinator, also offers a special thank you to all of our wonderful mentors who have contributed so much to our program this year and for many years: Peter Thorwarth, Lou Ellen Ficke, Daneen Ashworth, Chuck Garcia, Joni Fulton, Mark Ritchart, Chad Cloes, Kelly Orchard, Paul Nolta, and Michael Taveritte.

To learn more about the MVHS VE program, visit our website at mvhsvirtualenterprise.weebly.com and follow our social media.