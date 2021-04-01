Esther Phahla, CPA, Named 2020 Top 50 Women in Accounting

Esther Phahla, President/CEO of Esther N. Phahla, CPA, A Professional Corporation in Temecula was selected as one of the 2020 Top 50 Women in Accounting by PRACTICE Ignition – celebrating all the amazing women who are driving advocacy, change and creating opportunities in the Accounting and Bookkeeping industry!

“2020 was a year like no other. However, despite the obvious challenges, one thing rings true: women around the globe are continuing to show up, step up and lead the charge. Through education programs, free resources to support small business, community-led initiatives and seeking to raise up the next generation of leaders, the top 50 women in accounting are actively and passionately driving this industry forward.” PRACTICE Ignition.

Those included in the list came from all corners of the globe and ranked among the highest on the anonymized scoring system which took into account:

Dedication to promoting inclusivity and diversity in the workplace and beyond

Investment in the next generation and the future leaders of accounting

Advocacy of the accounting industry and support of the wider community

“With 1,276 women nominated all over the world, I am humbled and honored to be selected and included with this incredible group of women,” said Phahla.

Esther Phahla is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Strategist in Temecula. She is the Best-Selling Author of tax planning books, “Why Didn’t My CPA Tell Me That” and “10 Most Expensive Tax Mistakes That Cost Business Owners Thousands”. She also holds a Masters of Science in Taxation.

She can be reached at (951) 514-2652 or visit www.estherphahlacpa.com.