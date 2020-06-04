TVH Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Temecula Valley Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Temecula Valley Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Temecula Valley Hospital’s achievements providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Temecula Valley Hospital. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“During this unsettling time, our healthcare team has been working so hard to care for our community,” said, Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “Getting an ‘A’ grade for hospital safety is the positive news we all needed to hear. It reiterates how special our team is at Temecula Valley Hospital. I am proud that our staff and physicians know that safety is a number one priority, especially with everything that is happening in the world around us.”

Temecula Valley Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

About the Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), with a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and seven ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety.

For more information please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news.