TVH is now Offering a One-Day Breast Cancer Procedure

Temecula Valley Hospital is now Offering a One-Day Breast Cancer Procedure

Xoft Intraoperative Radiation Therapy allows certain early-stage breast cancer patients to receive a full course of treatment in one day, in as little as 10 minutes

Temecula Valley Hospital is now offering Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) for select patients with early-stage breast cancer.

Breast Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) with iCAD’sXoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® provides clinicians with the option to perform radiation therapy in the operating room at the time of surgery. By delivering a complete, concentrated dose of radiation at the time of lumpectomy, this treatment offers select patients an innovative alternative to traditional External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) with valuable benefits for patients including shorter treatment times, fewer side effects, reduced costs, added convenience and improved quality of life.

“Research shows that breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women and that 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “Now, more than ever, IORT is a very important option for the women in our community and we are proud to offer this innovative treatment.”

IORT with the Xoft System utilizes a miniaturized, isotope-free x-ray source to deliver a full course of targeted radiation from inside the body, directly within the tumor cavity where the cancer is most likely to recur, carefully destroying cancer cells and reducing the risk of damage to nearby healthy tissue including the heart, lungs, and ribs.1. Traditional EBRT involves daily radiation treatments for two to ten weeks, while IORT with the Xoft System can be completed in as little as 10 minutes. Patients appreciate that breast IORT decreases potential side effects which are more common with whole-breast irradiation, and enables them to more quickly return to normal activities with minimal downtime. IORT may be delivered as a single fraction or boost at lumpectomy for early-stage breast cancer. The Xoft System is FDA-cleared for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body, including early-stage breast cancer, non-melanoma skin cancer, and gynecological cancers.

Temecula Valley Hospital is now accepting referral patients for Breast Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT). The physicians performing these procedures are breast surgeon Dr. Amy Bremner and radiation oncologist Dr. Tara Washington – both of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases with 30 locations in Southern California. For more information, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), with a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and patients’ consecutive ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety in Spring 2019, Fall 2018, Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017, and Fall 2016.For more information please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news

About the Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System®

Our transformative vision for the future of radiation therapy began with the breakthrough development of our miniaturized x-ray source – so small, it could fit on the tip of your finger. Today, this proprietary technology, combined with the comprehensive capabilities of the Xoft System, has powered the treatment of thousands of cancer patients worldwide.

Every component of our advanced platform technology has been expertly engineered to improve quality of care, optimize operational workflow, and increase access to patient-centric, cutting-edge radiation therapy for patients and providers alike – all in one, innovative system.

Our technology empowers physicians with full confidence to precisely and effectively treat cancer and enable their patients to live healthy, high-quality lives. Our commitment to this innovative technology is driven by the valuable benefits it offers to physicians, facilities, and patients on a global scale. For more information, visit https://www.xoftinc.com/

