LLU Behavioral Health Services Expands in Murrieta

Loma Linda University Behavioral Health – Murrieta expanded its services last month with the opening of an adolescent intensive outpatient program (IOP) and outpatient therapy services for children, adolescents, adults and families.

“Our programs have brought healing to our Redlands community, and we’re excited to bring that same hope to those in the Murrieta community,” said Glenn Scott, LCSW, director of Loma Linda University Behavioral Health’s Youth Partial Hospital Program. “We’re deeply thankful for the generous giving by the McMillen Family Foundation to make this expansion a reality.”

Loma Linda University Behavioral Health places a strong emphasis on treating the entire family with the goals of restoring a sense of hope, bringing courage and resiliency to the family unit, and providing a treatment plan based on each individual’s specific needs.

Loma Linda University Behavioral Health is also expanding its outpatient behavioral health services, including child therapy and play therapy, and individual adult and family therapy.

The IOP program provides therapeutic care to patients from ages 13 to 17 for three hours a day, three times a week. The outpatient therapy services offer treatment starting at one hour per week.

Individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma and other emotional stressors are welcome to call the Loma Linda University Behavioral Health – Murrieta to schedule an appointment.

Note,atthistime services are only available through online video visits. For more information, please visit the Loma Linda University Behavioral Health – Murrieta page.

About Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta (LLUMC – Murrieta)

Loma Linda University Medical Center brought its renowned commitment for premier health services to a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Murrieta. LLUMC – Murrieta serves southern California’s southwest Riverside County including the communities of Murrieta, Temecula, Menifee, Canyon Lake, Wildomar and Lake Elsinore. LLUMC – Murrieta provides the highest quality medical care with a mission-focused team of medical professionals. LLUMC-M is part of Loma Linda University Health, which includes Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, LLUMC – East Campus, Behavioral Medicine Center, Surgical Hospital, and physician clinics as well as LLU’s eight professional schools. LLUMC is widely respected as a health care leader and is known for its pioneering and cutting-edge work in such areas as organ transplants, proton treatment for cancers, cardiac care, physical rehabilitation, acute pediatric and adult care, as well as treatments for chemical dependence and other behavioral disorders. With a total of 1,048 beds, Loma Linda University Health offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality healthcare to 1.5 million outpatients and 40,000 inpatients each year. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, LLUH is a faith-based health system with a mission to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”