TVH Hosted its First Drive-Thru Health Fair, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Temecula Valley Hospital Hosted its First Drive-Thru Health Fair, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Over 150 people participated in the Drive-Thru Health Fair event in Temecula Valley Hospital’s parking lot along the perimeter of the hospital. This event was free to the community and participants attended the entire event all from the safety of their vehicle. Drivers pulled up and followed a map to the different stations along the Health Fair route.

Participants were able to get health information and free giveaways from a variety of community partners who had vendor booths, including Anthem Blue Cross, City of Temecula, Rancho Family Medical Group, Foundation for Senior Care, Picasso Dental, Riverside Public Health, Bang Energy Drinks, A+ Urgent Care, Southwest Healthcare, Michelle’s Place, Highgate Senior Living Temecula, Encompass Health, American Heart Association and Jacob’s House.

Temecula Valley Hospital had an information booth, Stroke and Heart Attack awareness information. Ask a Nurse health questions, details on Total Joint Surgeries, and a screening area for blood pressure and glucose tests run by clinical team members. Please see the attached photos from the event.

“We have been greatly touched by the community support of our healthcare team over the past several months,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “We are indebted for all of the kindness we have received, and it’s time that we give back to the community that we proudly serve. Our Drive-Thru Health Fair was a small way of saying thank you for everything.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), with a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties, and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and seven ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety. For more information please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news