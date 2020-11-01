Temecula Valley Hospital Now Offers the EBUS Procedure for Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Advanced technology from Olympus enables physicians to diagnose lung cancer using nonsurgical means.

Temecula Valley Hospital has acquired the Olympus EBUS Solution to perform endobronchial ultrasound transbronchial needle aspiration. The latest American College of Chest Physicians Lung Cancer Guidelines recognizes EBUS-TBNA as the best first test for lung cancer diagnosis.

Up until now, the gold standard for lung cancer staging was a surgical procedure. Now EBUS-TBNA offers a minimally invasive solution that delivers equally reliable sample collection in the outpatient setting. EBUS is proven for helping physicians diagnose and stage lung cancer and diagnose other pulmonary diseases.

“We take pride in being able to offer our patients the latest technology and innovation,” says Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer at Temecula Valley Hospital. “The EBUS procedure now allows our hospital to provide patients a quicker way for diagnosing cancers and other diseases of the airway and lungs.”

According to Lung Cancer Alliance data, lung cancer is the leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in the United States among every ethnic group, taking more lives than breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined. Unfortunately, only 15 percent of lung cancer is diagnosed at its earliest and most curable stage, and more than 55 percent of cases are diagnosed after cancer has metastasized.

By acquiring advanced technologies such as the Olympus EBUS Solution, Temecula Valley Hospital can offer premier care for its patients. For more information and to listen to a podcast about EBUS, featuring Dr. Mimi White, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/services/oncology/ebus

Attached is a photo of Temecula Valley Hospital Respiratory Staff who assist with EBUS outpatient procedures.

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), with a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties, and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and seven ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety. For more information please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news

About Olympus Medical Systems Group – Olympus Medical Systems Group, a division of global technology leader Olympus, develops solutions for healthcare professionals that help improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. By enabling less invasive procedures, innovative diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, and early-stage lung cancer evaluation, Olympus is transforming the future of healthcare. For more information, visit Olympus at www.medical.olympusamerica.com.

UHS of Delaware, Inc. Confidentiality Notice: This e-mail message, including any attachments, is for the sole use of the intended recipient(s) and may contain confidential and privileged information. Any unauthorized review, use, disclosure or distribution of this information is prohibited, and may be punishable by law. If this was sent to you in error, please notify the sender by reply e-mail and destroy all copies of the original message.