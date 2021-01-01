Temecula Valley Hospital Earns 2020 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Temecula Valley Hospital was named a Top General Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers known to be one of the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology. This is the second time that Temecula Valley Hospital has received the Top General Hospital Award, previously in 2017.

“Receiving the Leapfrog Top Hospital Award is an honor that our physicians and staff should be very proud of,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “Receiving the award for the second time is a testament to the dedication of our Healthcare Heroes. As our nation faces unprecedented challenges, Temecula Valley Hospital continues to demonstrate our commitment to patient safety and quality.”

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Temecula Valley Hospital was one of only 29 hospitals across the nation to receive the Top Hospital award in the General Hospital category. Hospitals that are selected as a Leapfrog Top Hospital have shown a caliber of performance that all hospitals should aspire to. Top Hospitals have achieved true excellence in quality and safety and only a select few in the nation are honored with the Leapfrog Top Hospital designation.

“Being recognized as a Top Hospital is an extraordinary feat and we are honored to recognize Temecula Valley Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Temecula Valley Hospital has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to the Temecula Valley community. We congratulate the Board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2020 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative; assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), with a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties, and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2020 and 2017 Top Hospital Award and seven ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety.