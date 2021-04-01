Choosing a Pillow that Helps you Wake up Feeling Great

I get asked about pillows and sleep every day in my practice. Choosing the right pillow for you is really important as it will keep your head and neck supported in a neutral position. The wrong pillow will keep you in a less than ideal position for hours at a time, can exacerbate health issues, and create new ones. A great pillow will impact how well you sleep, how well your neck and spine is supported, and help maintain great health. I won’t go into the science here, but your neck has a direct impact on your overall health and keeping it supported and in a neutral position is ideal. Sleep is about a third of your life and it’s when your body should be busy healing and regenerating. Investing in a great pillow will make a difference. When purchasing a pillow we take into consideration:

Do you prefer to sleep on your side, back, or both?

How broad are your shoulders?

How firm is your mattress?

Do you have any structural changes to your neck such as a loss of the normal curve or degenerative changes?

So, if you have narrow shoulders and sleep on a soft mattress you will need a thinner pillow than someone with broad shoulders and a firm mattress. The cost of a pillow is not always indicative of how great it is. It’s much more about the personal fit. I recommend a cervical pillow that patients rave about. It is adjustable and fits about 90% of adults and teenagers.

Signs you might need a new pillow:

Pain or stiffness in your neck, shoulders, or arms when you wake up

Headaches

Hands falling asleep while you sleep

Restless sleep

You use two pillows stacked

You scrunch or shape your pillow to try to get support

To get the best sleep possible I have a few other tips. Your body is like a toddler. It likes routine, and signals to your brain that it is time to quiet the mind and go to sleep.

Shut down electronics an hour before bed

Create the same routine prior to bed

Have the same sleep and wake cycle

Never sleep on your stomach. Side or back is best

So, go on and invest in a great pillow because you deserve to feel great!

Tina M Gottlieb, D.C. is an Upper Cervical Chiropractor in Temecula. If you have any questions please let her know 951-699-5161, Tina@drtinachiropractic.com, www.DrTinaChiropractic.com

For more Tina Tips follow her on Facebook and Instagram @drtinachiropractic