Posture is About More Than Vanity

Do you ever feel like your posture is less than perfect? Have you ever looked at photos of yourself and thought, “I really need to start sitting up straight!”? Do you go home at night with shoulder, neck, and back pain? Other signs of poor posture include: rounded shoulders, forward head, head bent forward, muscle fatigue, and headaches. You might be thinking that if only you had better posture you would not be feeling these aches and pains.

Well, that could be the case, but it is highly likely that it is a sign that there is an underlying issue that needs to be addressed. A spine issue that makes it uncomfortable or difficult to sit up straight and have great posture.

It is not uncommon for patients to come to me and say, “If I just sat up straight and had better posture, I wouldn’t hurt.” Then when I do an exam and take X-Rays, we find that they cannot in fact sit up straight and they can’t sustain great posture because of the underlying issues with their spine.

Once we make corrective changes, sitting up straight, pulling your shoulders back, and having great posture becomes easy and innate. It becomes something that you do without even thinking, because it is now structurally and biomechanically possible. I’ve had so many patients say they were shocked at how easy it is to have great posture without even trying once the underlying cause is resolved. They also comment on increased productivity, decrease fatigue, and resolution of aches and pains.

Simple posture tips:

Sit up straight at your desk

Make sure your work chair is comfortable and allows you to sit up straight

Get up every 30 minutes to move around and pull your shoulders back to open your chest

Use a standing workstation when possible

Make sure your monitor, phone, tablet is at eye level in front of you

In your car sit up straight nice and straight then adjust the rearview mirror perfectly. Now when you slouch you will have to pull yourself up to look out that mirror.

If you don’t correct your posture now, it will lead to more complicated issues down the road. Correcting posture is not just about vanity or wanting to look good, it’s about correcting issues that could potentially lead to degenerative or arthritic changes in the future.

If you have struggled with correcting your posture, and/or neck pain, shoulder pain, or headaches, please do not stop looking for solutions. So many people have found success with upper cervical chiropractic care. Feel free to reach out to me. I would be happy to schedule a Zoom meeting to discuss options.

