Rancho Springs Medical Center Expands Cardiac Services with new State-of-the-Art Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Rancho Springs Medical Center, a campus of Southwest Healthcare System, announced the re-opening of its new, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, offering expert care, the latest diagnostic and interventional technologies, and special amenities for patients to enhance their care experience. The new Cath Lab at Rancho Springs Medical Center represents a $2.2 million investment in the latest advanced services offered by the health system.

“We are excited to once again offer state-of-the-art Cath Lab capabilities at Rancho Springs Medical Center,” said Jared Giles, Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Healthcare System.

“From working with our physician partners and staff in planning, designing, and opening the lab we are confident it will be well utilized and a great addition to our facility capabilities.”

Rancho Springs Medical Center’s new Cardiac Catheterization Lab is on the cutting edge of technology. “It is exciting to re-open the Cath Lab especially now that we’ve added the latest technology in Image Guided therapy,” stated Alistair Machoka, Chief Operating Officer, Southwest Healthcare System. “The Philips Azurion System offers superior image quality that will make it easier for specialists to detect and diagnose heart anomalies with a level of detail that will allow them to make targeted decisions on intervention. As a hospital system, our commitment is to always provide our patients with the highest quality care locally.”

Southwest Healthcare System is the largest provider of healthcare services in the region. Recently, the hospital administrators announced plans for significant expansions for both Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar and Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta. The dedication to enhance the variety and expertise of services offered, including the re-opening of the Cath Lab at Rancho Springs, continues to be the focus of the hospital system.

“Today marks a momentous occasion. A vision founded in years of hard work and dedication, that has now become tangible,” said Nader Attia, DO and Southwest Healthcare’s Chair of Cardiology Services.

“The Cath Lab represents our hospital’s dedication to the patients and community we serve.” Physicians and staff agree that having the latest imaging technology and safety features found in this new lab will help deliver first-rate care to patients that need the very best.

About Rancho Springs Medical Center Campus

Southwest Healthcare System – Rancho Springs, awarded the Blue Distinction for Outstanding Maternity Care, features the largest Family Birth Center in the region, including a Rady Children’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The only hospital in SW Riverside County to offer pediatric ER Services from Rady Emergency Physicians for children 14 years and younger, Rancho Springs is also an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center, as well as the region’s first facility to perform virtually no-scar single-site procedures now utilizing the da Vinci © Xi Robotic Surgical System.

www.ranchospringsmedcenter.com