Temecula Valley Hospital is Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Temecula Valley Hospital received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Temecula Valley Hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“I am so proud of our staff and physicians,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “We have received nine Leapfrog ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety. Our mission of Temecula Valley Hospital is to deliver exceptional and compassionate patient care, and this award is a reflection of the hard work our team provides to our community, every day.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Temecula Valley Hospital shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Temecula Valley Hospital was awarded an “A” grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Temecula Valley Hospital’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is a Comprehensive Stroke Center and the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH, with a 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, specializes in advanced cardiac services and stroke care, general and surgical specialties, and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2020 and 2017 Top Hospital Award and nine ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety.

