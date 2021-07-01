Michelle’s Place Welcomes Jennifer Evans to the Team

Jennifer Evans comes to us from the great state of South Carolina and has embraced Temecula, quickly, as her new home. She has a wonderful husband, Bill, and they share four kids together and five grandchildren. They love to travel and experience new cultures in their spare time.

Jennifer’s background is in Marketing and Sales, and she most recently served as the VP of Outside Sales under Jim Toth, the owner of the Temecula Chick-fil-A. She is also a board member for The Rotary Club of Temecula, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest County. After attending our most recent golf tournament, Jennifer was compelled to work for Michelle’s Place.

” It is a way to honor my mother, who did not have a place such as this during her battle with cancer. We lost her over a year ago, but she keeps reminding me that it is my calling to help those who need a positive light to shine in their darkest moments”, Jennifer shared.

It is her faith and upbringing that pushes her to serve. “Everyday we are given a new opportunity to touch lives and bring joy. I don’t want to ever waste that, and I have chosen to come here to MP to align myself with those that live that out in their daily lives. I am fortunate to be a small part of an organization that touches lives across the globe. My dream is that one day every city has a Michelle’s Place to support our brothers and sisters in need”.

Michelle’s Place is thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the team as our Program Manager. She brings huge energy and fantastic management skills to the organization. We look forward to working with her as she brings exciting new program ideas to the Center for our clients and families facing cancer.

You can reach Jennifer at 951-699-5455 or at jevans@michellesplace.org