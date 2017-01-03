Temecula Valley Unveils New Helipad

Temecula Valley Hospital has unveiled its new helipad, which is fully-operational after passing all required inspections. The helipad is available for use by emergency air-transport for both incoming patients and patient transfers. While Temecula Valley Hospital has received air ambulance services in the past, the location of the new helipad will provide better access to the Emergency Department.

“We are excited to begin use of the new helipad as it will positively impact the emergency services offered at Temecula Valley hospital,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer, Temecula Valley Hospital. “With a more direct route to the Emergency Department, we will be able to streamline patient transfers and provide better patient care.”

Bill Richardson, a former Temecula Valley Hospital patient, can attest to the importance of offering air ambulance services at the hospital. Bill suffered a heart attack while hiking with his wife, and due to being in a remote location, emergency transport via helicopter was his best option. “Time is of the essence and I firmly believe that if I had been relegated to an over-the-road ambulance, it would have taken too long to get to me and too long to get me to the hospital,” said Richardson.

The opening of the helipad included Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Caltrans Aeronautics Division regulations, as well consideration of safety factors and residential areas adjacent to the hospital. Numerous hearings with City Council and local residents were also held to discuss the new helipad and related flight paths.

“It was a long process but we wanted to ensure that we were doing what was best for the community and for our patients,” said Dr. Pranav Kachhi, Medical Director of Emergency Services. “The new helipad will allow us to transport patients quicker, which means that we can provide life-saving treatment even sooner.”

Temecula Valley Hospital is located at 31700 Temecula Parkway, and brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms, 24 hour a day emergency care, advanced cardiac and stroke care, orthopedics and general medical care and surgical specialties. More information on Temecula Valley Hospital can be found at www.temeculavalleyhospital.com.