A New Scientific Breakthrough for Strength, Balance and Bone Density

Deteriorating bone density can be significantly reversed with ten-minute weekly osteogenic loading sessions which provide measurable results in building bone density.

Improving vitality and strength after the age of 30 is almost unheard of. At best, we can hope to slow the inevitable loss of musculoskeletal atrophy that comes with aging through rigorous exercise and a healthy diet. What if, however, science had provided a way to completely reverse bone loss, increase strength, and improve balance and agility well after the age of 30? What if this technology could benefit all ages in ways never thought possible? What if this were possible with only 7 to 10 minutes of sweat-free effort per week? Would you want to know about it?

We can’t think of many that wouldn’t want to, including us. The exciting news is that this is not just a scientific theory, it’s not just some interesting piece of research that we hope makes its way into the mainstream someday, its actually here now. In fact, it has caught the attention of world-famous speaker and philanthropist, Tony Robbins. He has personally experienced this system and says at the age of 57, he’s in the best shape of his life after using it.

You’re probably asking, “What is it?” Well, recent research shows that standard exercise isn’t nearly as effective as had been traditionally believed at developing muscles and bones. A peer-reviewed study in 2012 found that for a person to increase bone density faster than they are losing it requires high levels of osteogenic loading, which is resistance of at least 4.2 times one’s body weight. This research sent shock waves, because it has been believed for over a century that simply increasing weight on the skeletal system would increase bone strength. For those concerned about osteoporosis, they likely have heard that they need to do strength training of some sort. Did you ever think you would have to experience 4.2 times your body weight?!

When done properly, it also turns out that osteogenic loading also triggers a qualitatively different kind of muscle development than conventional exercise. Myofibrils are proteins within muscle cells that are responsible for contracting muscles. Only structural fatigue of muscle cells through high-resistance loading stimulates increased density of myofibrils, thereby strengthening the structure of muscle cells.

Think about the musculoskeletal system like this: The muscles are the horsepower and the bones are the chassis that support them. Both need to get stronger together and high-levels of osteogenic loading can deliver in a big way.

Based on this research, Dr. John Jaquish in 2011 designed devices that could create the ideal set of triggers to achieve these results. His patented machines provide brief osteogenic events that together take less than 10 minutes a week, yet are powerful enough to stimulate new bone and muscle tissue growth. Osteogenic loading, when done properly, can improve bone density, muscle strength and balance in staggering ways. What’s more surprising is that it works for people of all ages.

In 2012, wellness company OsteoStrong began offering Dr. Jaquish’s patented osteogenic loading system in centers across the United States. Since then, they have helped pioneer the development of the next generation of now patent-pending osteogenic loading devices that they call, Spectrum. There’s nothing else like it in the world, and can only be found at OsteoStrong centers. To date thousands of people have experienced the benefits. A ten-minute sweat-free session in four different positions — loading the chest, leg/hips, core and spine – triggers an adaptive flexing response in bones and connective muscles. This is done in safe positions self-imposed for maximum impact. The system is used by people of all ages and improves overall strength, balance and posture, without leaving people feeling fatigued or sore.

Tony Robbins Partners with OsteoStrong – Entrepreneur, author and self-help guru Tony Robbins is also known for his dedication to fitness. Tony has been a long-time user of osteogenic loading, and is now a partner with OsteoStrong. In addition to making a commitment to Tony Robbins has taken a big interest in OsteoStrong and is convinced it will become a global phenomenon. He believes that nothing else in the world can so effectively develop strength of the bones and muscles with such minimal effort. Athletes, weekend warriors, and those well into their senior years are all benefiting greatly from the OsteoStrong system. In addition to help grow the brand, he has contracted to open three OsteoStrong facilities of his own.

