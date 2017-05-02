LLUMC Awarded Advanced Certification

Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) is the first and only hospital in the Inland Empire to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers.

With this certification, LLUMC joins an elite group of healthcare organizations focused on highly-specialized stroke care. LLUMC underwent a rigorous onsite review earlier this year when Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements.

To be eligible, LLUMC had to demonstrate compliance with stroke-related standards as a Primary Stroke Center and meet additional requirements, including those related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of advanced, specialized treatments, and providing staff with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.

Lyndon Edwards, senior vice president, adult hospital services, said this designation is a testament to the organization’s commitment to the health of the community.

“At Loma Linda University Health we are committed to providing quick, innovative, compassionate care from the minute patients arrive.”

The stroke program at LLUMC is an alliance of health professionals all working toward the common goal of protecting and healing stroke patients from when they have a stroke to when they go home and beyond. Collaborative care is delivered by specialty-trained physicians and nurses in neurology, emergency medicine, neurocritical care, endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgery, interventional neuroradiology, vascular surgery and neuro-rehabilitation. Additionally, the multidisciplinary team is staffed with trained physical, occupational, speech, and respiratory therapists, as well as nutritionists, case managers and social workers.

Education is a key element of the stroke program, which is committed to educating staff and patients and their families alike in the care and prevention of stroke. It is dedicated to the continual pursuit of the highest quality of health care by tracking significant outcomes to effectively evaluate its methods.

According to Vincent V. Truong, MD, director, Loma Linda University Health Comprehensive Stroke Center, the stroke program strives to streamline an interdisciplinary effort to rapidly recognize and treat stroke patients with the highest quality of care.

“When timing is critical you want a stroke center that is prepared to deliver the most advanced, comprehensive stroke care at any time,” Truong said, “and our recent designation proves we can do just that. From stroke prevention through rehabilitation, Loma Linda University Health is committed to caring for our community.”

For more information on the stroke program, visit lomalindastroke.org or call 909-558-2880.

About Loma Linda University Health – Loma Linda University Health includes Loma Linda University’s eight schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center’s six hospitals and over 900 faculty physicians located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Established in 1905, Loma Linda University Health is a global leader in education, research and clinical care. It offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality health care to 40,000 inpatients and 1.5 million outpatients each year. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission “to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”