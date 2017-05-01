Temecula Valley Woman Joins Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Foundation Board

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) announces Christine McCusker, a long time educator and non-profit supporter in the Temecula Valley, has accepted membership on the LLUCH Foundation Board.

McCusker is founder of McCusker Enterprises, which operates Van Avery Prep, a private coeducational school. She has also been an active participant on various non-profit boards during the past 40 years, most recently with Habitat for Humanity of the Inland Valley and the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Temecula Valley Guild.

The Foundation Board’s volunteer members support the hospital’s efforts to provide health and healing to children in a four county area. The pediatric emergency department is part of the only Level I trauma center in the Inland Empire.

The Foundation Board also plays a key role in assisting Loma Linda University Health complete Vision 2020: The Campaign for a Whole Tomorrow. Vision 2020 is a $360 million comprehensive philanthropic initiative and represents the largest investment in health care and education in the Inland Empire.

The Vision 2020 campaign supports priorities in: