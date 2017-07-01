I am almost certain that we have all heard the phrase “Nothing good, or worth it, comes easy”. Being in the business of bones, I pay careful attention to what people are saying, and recently there has been increased chatter about medications meant to help osteoporosis. When I hear comments like “I don’t worry about breaking my hip anymore, my doctor has me on XXX drug or YYY drug”, or many other remarks about bone altering medications, my feeling range from sorrow to anger. Sorrow because I know exactly what is really happening to these people’s poor bones on these meds, and anger because a few doctors are prescribing them for the wrong reasons or are just not taking the time to look for better alternatives. I guess that’s where the ”easy” part comes into play. Let’s look at basic physiology; bone is a living tissue, not a lifeless and hard supporting structure.

Taking medication which increases the bones density does very little to enhance its resiliency. Look at nature to better understand what we are talking about. Take a fresh green branch off a tree and try to break it. You may be able to bend it, but it will take a lot of punishment before it actually snaps. Now try bending the same branch after it has been sitting in your garage for two months. It will snap with ease. Why, it’s the same stick right? It’s just as dense, isn’t it? Yes, but it’s dead!! Trying to enhance your bone density with bisphosphonates, the most commonly utilized medication, does not, and I repeat, DOES NOT, produce naturally healthy living bone tissue. A more dense, brittle bone is not the answer for limiting your fracture risk, or protecting yourself from many of the nasty side effects of low bone density.

The research even demonstrates an increase in occurrence and severity with prolonged use of bone altering medications, hence the very reason why your doctor will (hopefully) take you off your meds after a couple of years. So, what is the answer? Osteogenic loading in a supervised environment; research proven time and again to safely stimulate healthy, strong bones. I don’t have time or space enough to go into all the details regarding OsteoStrong and osteogenic loading, but take the time to learn on your own. Don’t trust what I say alone, or anyone else for that matter. Take the time to study, to research and come to your own conclusion. Remember, it’s your body, your health, and “Nothing good ever comes easy”. Happy studies.

Sincerely,

Dr. Derek K. Albrecht D.C.