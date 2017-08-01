Online Healthcare Advice Available Through Temecula Valley Hospital

Do you find yourself searching online for health care advice? More and more, the average American is turning towards the web to get advice on their health. With information right at your fingertips, it can be easy to learn about different types of health care, procedures and treatment options right from the comfort of your own home!

Do you have trouble sleeping?

Are you wondering about things you can do to stay healthy as you age?

Do you need information on what is the role of an anesthesiologist?

Are you looking for ways to manage your diabetes?

Do you want detailed information on varicose veins?

Temecula Valley Hospital can help. These are just a sample of the topics available online from a variety of doctors that practice right here in the Temecula Valley area. Educational health podcasts from Temecula Valley Hospital are now available for listening or to download.

According to businessdictionary.com, a podcast is defined as: A digital recording of music, news or other media that can be downloaded from the internet to a portable media player. The term originated from “P.O.D.”, meaning Portable on Demand, and “cast”, relating to the term broadcast.

“Podcasts are a great tool for our community to use when they want to learn more about different health topics,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer, Temecula Valley Hospital. “If you want to speak to any of the doctors that do the TVH podcasts, you can make an appointment right here in our region to get additional information in person.”

Hear the latest health information from medical professionals at the hospital! Please visit our podcasts online at: https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/resources/podcasts

