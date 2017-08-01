St. John’s University Offers Free Workshop August 19th

“Be Free from Depression, Anxiety and Panic Attacks”

St. John’s University will offer Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on August 19 a free workshop, “Be Free from Depression, Anxiety and Panic Attacks”. St. John’s University is located at 40945 County Center Drive, Suite H, in Temecula across from the Grace Mellman library.

If we are not directly experiencing one of these debilitating problems, we probably know someone who is. We can harness our inner mind to manage stress, quit smoking, control our weight, experience comfortable child birth, and even sleep better at night.

We now are learning we can also use our inner mind to resolve depression and anxiety that rob us of our sense of safety and security.

We can also learn to resolve personal issues that typically began deep within the mind with memories that can later cause us to feel out of control.

Pamela Winkler, Ph.D., Director of the St. John’s University Counseling Services stated, “We are seeing more and more clients experiencing chronic depression, anxiety and more recently frightening panic attacks. These issues seem to have a life of their own and often seem to come out of nowhere. When these problems begin to interfere with how well people are sleeping, it effects just about everything else in their lives.”

The Mayo Clinic, considered to be the most highly respected hospital in the United States, has included for many years hypnosis and hypnotherapy in every department of patient care, including obstetrics, pediatrics, geriatrics, and the treatment of mental health issues. According to AARP, research reveals a clear link between depression and anxiety and chronic pain. If every day stress is getting the best of us, it may explain the increase of people who are suffering with insomnia, depression and anxiety.

“We now know, with proper guidance, the inner mind can resolve the root cause of anxiety, depression and panic attacks.”

“The inner mind can also resolve what is triggering these feelings. This then puts us back in control of our own sense of wellness,” stated Dr. Winkler. The mind-body connection is so intertwined, that once the mind begins to heal the mind, the mind automatically begins to heal the body. When we have peace of mind, we also can have a peaceful and healthier body, a body that is not holding stress in our muscles or joints.

To learn more about the power of the inner mind for resolving depression, anxiety and panic attacks, and to register for Dr. Winkler’s Saturday, August 19th workshop, call 951-599-7550. Seating is limited. Early registration is suggested.

For more information about S.J.U.’s 3-tiered distance learning Certification program and Master of Science and Doctoral degree programs in Clinical Hypnotherapy, visit www.sjunow.org.