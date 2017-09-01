Michelle’s Place 5K Walk of Hope at Vail Headquarters

On Sunday, September 24, 2017, hundreds of people will gather at Vail Headquarters in the Kohl’s shopping center on 79 South/ Temecula Parkway to participate in the Inaugural 5K Walk of Hope benefiting Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center. This family- and dog-friendly event is expected to raise money to help local individuals fighting cancer in our community. Please come out and support.

Beginning at 8:30 am, the walk/run will feature an inspiring theme of Hope as community members gather together to support those fighting the fight every day. The 5K Walk of Hope embodies every day heroes such as survivors, thrivers, participants, family and care providers. Every day heroes provide the passion, guidance and support in the fight against breast cancer and all cancers through treatment, support and empowerment. Throughout the Walk, inspiring stories of hope will line the route to recognize those in our community battling the disease.

The competitive spirit is welcome by all participants. Competition categories include best team t-shirts, best dressed dog, best decorated stroller, and highest fundraising team. The Walk of Hope will recognize competition winners with special recognition at the event and awards.

Registration cost is $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 4-12, children 3 and under are free, and all breast cancer survivors are $15. All Walk participants will receive a free Walk t-shirt and participation medal as they cross the finish line. To register for the Walk of Hope, visit michellesplace.org.

Thank you to participating event sponsors: Abbott, Breastlink, Labrum Wealth Management, Temecula Valley Toyota, Leslie A. Doherty & Company, Kathie Taylor, and Bill & Marilyn Watson. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please call (951) 699-5455 or email events@michellesplace.org.

Michelle’s Place is a full-service breast cancer resource center providing free programs and services to individuals and families impacted by breast cancer. Participation in the Walk of Hope benefits these free services, including temporary financial assistance, support groups, wigs, bras, prosthesis, yoga, reiki, breast health services, and so much more. To learn more about Michelle’s Place visit michellesplace.org or call (951) 699-5455 to arrange a visit.