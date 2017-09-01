5 Tips for Staying Hydrated

It’s already hot outside, but when you add in your daily workout, it’s easy to see how dehydration could quickly become not only uncomfortable but dangerous. But dehydration isn’t something that only happens in the summer or during exercise; studies have shown that many of us are walking around chronically dehydrated! Since dehydration can make you feel tired and weak – plus lead to health problems – staying hydrated should be a top priority for all of us.

Eat fruits and veggies. They aren’t just packed with nutrients; fruits and vegetables also offer a high water content. Filling your plate with fresh produce can fight dehydration while also helping you stay slim.

Consider sodium, too. When we sweat, we lose more than just water. If you’re exercising hard or spending a lot of time outdoors, you need to replace lost sodium as well as fluids.

Be careful with alcohol. Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it will make you excrete more fluids than you consume. Dehydration is one of the reasons many people get a headache after having a few glasses of wine or beer. If you do drink alcohol occasionally, pair each drink with a glass of water to help maintain hydration.

Carry water with you. Don’t count on yourself to remember a glass of water every few hours. You have enough to worry about. Carry a refillable water bottle with you, and you’ll remember to sip on it regularly. If water bores you, experiment with infusions like strawberries, citrus, or cucumbers.

STAY hydrated! The name of this article refers to staying hydrated, not getting hydrated, for a reason. It’s important to remember that hydration is not something you should aim to achieve in the short term, after a run or because it’s extra hot outside. Yo-yo hydration is not good for you. Make hydration part of your lifestyle, because staying hydrated will improve your regular state of health.