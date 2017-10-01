Hidden Benefits of Facial Massage

If you’ve had the pleasure of having a facial you know that one of the best parts is the facial massage. The Esthetician massages the face gently releasing tension from the cheeks, jaw, and neck. You may have thought this was only for relaxation, but those massage techniques are all intentional.

We know the importance of working out our muscles and how that makes our body appear more youthful. But most people don’t think about working out your facial muscles. Weakened facial muscles can make you look tired, angry, and can cause eyebrows to droop. By the time a person reaches the age of 55 the muscles in the face lengthen about half of an inch from disuse causing sagging.

So how does a facial massage work? Facial massage is the practice of manually stimulating the face to help stimulate blood flow which helps feed skin cells. It is basically like an exercise session for your face. Generally, massage strokes along with acupressure using fingers and thumbs as “weights” increase oxygenated blood flow to the face.

The benefits of facial massage are incredible. Most spas incorporate targeted massage for the face in their facial treatments to strengthen the muscles and promote circulation. This helps to improve skin texture, tone, and stimulates collagen production. It can even help alleviate issues like TMJ and sinus congestion. It also brings color to the complexion and stimulates the lymphatic system to drain fluids and toxins that cause puffiness. Facial massage breaks up the muscle tissue that causes wrinkles thus reducing the appearance of fine lines and preventing new ones from forming.

I have always said that taking care of your skin is just as important as working out and eating right. Monthly facials are imperative to looking younger longer and feeling great. I highly recommend spa memberships for facials because they give you all the amazing benefits at a discounted rate. Make sure you’re taking care of your face! It’s the only one you’re going to get!