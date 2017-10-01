Emergency Services at Temecula Valley Hospital

Emergency Care or Treat at Home? For each of the following scenarios, decide whether you should seek emergency medical care or treat at home. You burn your hand on the stove. Treat at home. In most cases, you can treat minor burns at home. However, if your skin looks white or charred, go to the nearest emergency room right away.

A friend cuts his or her hand and the edges of the wound are jagged. Emergency. When a wound has jagged edges, get to the nearest emergency room as quickly as possible. You should also go to an emergency room if a wound is deep or will not stop bleeding after you apply pressure for 10 minutes.

A family member is experiencing chest pain. Emergency. Quick treatment for heart attack can help minimize damage to the heart muscle and increase the chances of a complete recovery. If you, or anyone around you, experiences chest pain, do not wait. Call 911 to get to the nearest emergency room right away.

Your child gets a nosebleed. Treat at home. But get help if the bleeding does not stop after 15 minutes, or if the nosebleed is the result of an injury.

To improve your emergency care experience, Temecula Valley Hospital offers *ER Reserve. This program lets you request a time in the Emergency Department at Temecula Valley Hospital when you need care for less serious and non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries * such as:

Sore throat

Earache

Cough or cold

Muscle strains and sprains

Request a time for your less-serious emergency care up to 12 hours in advance. Wait in the comfort of your home.

*ER Reserve should be used only if you decide your care can wait until the time you select. Do not wait if your symptoms or conditions worsen or if you need immediate care immediately since delays may complicate your condition. Do not use ER Reserve if you have chest pain, signs of a possible stroke or other life-threatening conditions. If you are unsure of your condition or if your condition worsens, then please go to the nearest emergency room or call 9-1-1.

Please remember that emergency patients are seen according to the severity of their injuries or illnesses, so this is not a guarantee that you will be seen at your selected time. Use ER Reserve when you have a medical condition or injury that is not life threatening but that needs treatment before you can see your primary care physician.

For more information about our ER Reserve program, please visit: https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/services/emergency-services/er-reserve

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; 24 hour a day emergency care; advanced cardiac and stroke care in clinical collaboration with UCSD Health; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties.

For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com.