Tips to Get Your Beauty Sleep

As you may know, there is no amount of caffeine that can make up for a consistent lack of sleep. Your body, mind, and skin all show signs that we haven’t had enough shut-eye. The term “beauty sleep” is a very real thing. Beauty heavily depends on the amount and type of sleep you get on a daily basis.

There are four stages of sleep. The first two stages are lighter sleep whereas the last two stages are considered deeper sleep. “Beauty sleep” happens in stages three and four which is what we consider to be restorative sleep. This is where repair happens in the body and when the growth hormone is secreted. Saggy skin, fine lines and wrinkles, and a dull appearance can all be lessened with the proper amount of restorative sleep. But many of us with kids, busy work schedules, and anxious minds have a hard time staying in sleep stages three and four for very long (if we ever reach those stages at all). Why is that?

Your sleep schedule is a big part of it.

Have the same wake-up time every day is more important than having the same bedtime. If you’re having trouble falling asleep there are a few things you can try. Limit your caffeine intake to 2pm, don’t drink alcohol three hours before your bedtime, and try and get 15 minutes of sunlight a day to keep your circadian rhythm in check.

Another good tip is to avoid watching intense movies or TV shows late at night.

The moment you close your eyes you’ll still feel the adrenaline of watching the hero jump out of an airplane, the dramatic car chase, or the scary villain you thought would surely prevail. These scenes will remain vivid in your mind for hours after you see them so give yourself some time to wind down.

To help get better beauty sleep natural supplements can help. Melatonin, GABA, and L-Theanine are helpful to regulate sleep and calm anxious and racing thoughts. Murad just released a Beauty RESTore Sleep Oral Spray that contains those three ingredients among others to de-stress and prepare the body for the ultimate snooze. Just a few sprays a night will help! This is also a great alternative for those who don’t prefer pills. Now go make catching zzz’s a priority!