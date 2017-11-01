County Offers Free Evening Class Series for Families Dealing with Alzheimer’s and Chronic Illnesses

The Riverside County Office on Aging is facilitating “Care Pathways,” an educational series will be offered in Murrieta for family members caring for older adults with Alzheimer’s and other chronic conditions. This class will be offered in the early evening at Rancho Springs Medical Center, starting on Thursday, October 19th. To get details and register for the series of free workshops call the Riverside County Office on Aging at (951) 867-3800 or (800) 510-2020. Respite care is available; request assistance at the time of registration. This series if offered in multiple locations throughout the county and is offered in both English and Spanish.

This series of 12 workshops will cover subjects such as: Living with Dementia, Preventing Caregiver Burnout, Managing Medications, talking to the Doctor, Understanding Legal Issues, Stress Prevention, Communication Techniques and more. The workshops are conducted in a supportive setting, with facilitators who understand the challenges that caregivers face, and who can provide powerful tools to assist caregivers to manage their tasks with confidence, increase their self-care, and thrive. A graduate from an earlier class said “This class has made a difficult situation bearable.”

The Riverside County Office on Aging receives Prevention and Early Intervention funding through Riverside University Health System Behavioral Health /Mental Health Service Act, for these caregiver classes operating throughout Riverside County. This program was recognized in 2015 by the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation in the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, as a nationally recognized “Bright Idea” for its innovative design and implementation (https://www.innovations.harvard.edu/care-pathways.)