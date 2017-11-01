Michelle’s Place Hosts Free Seminar on Breast Reconstruction

Michelle’s Place, Breast Cancer Resource Center is hosting a free educational seminar on Tuesday, November 7th at 6:30 pm on Breast Reconstruction. Inland Empire board certified plastic surgeon, Ben Childers, M.D., F.A.C.S. of Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates and Sheer Beauty Medical Skin Care, will be educating attendees on breast reconstructive surgery and what options are available for patients. Dr. Childers has over twenty years of experience, 25,000 procedures, and eight years of rigorous training at Harvard Medical School and Loma Linda University.

For more information, visit benchildersmd.com. To RSVP for this free seminar visit michellesplace.org/seminar-rsvp or call (951) 699-5455. Michelle’s Place is a full-service breast cancer resource center located at 27645 Jefferson Ave. #117, Temecula, CA 92590. For more information, visit www.michellesplace.org.