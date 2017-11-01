Modern Healthcare Recognizes Angela Lalas as 2017 Up & Comer

Senior VP of Finance Earns Fourth Recognition in Two Years

Modern Healthcare, the industry’s leading source of health care business and policy news, research and information, has named Angela Lalas, MBA, senior vice president for finance at Loma Linda University Health, to its list of Up & Comers for 2017.

This year, the publication selected 15 outstanding individuals from among thousands of health care executives in the United States age 40 and younger. In choosing the 37-year-old Lalas, it reported that she has provided financial oversight for the $2 billion, 1,071-bed academic health system.

The publication also pointed out that under her financial leadership, the hospitals have improved financial performance for two consecutive years, citing an increase in combined net operating income from $14.4 million in 2014 to $104.7 million in 2016.

Lalas has previously been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as a Rising Star in Healthcare — in both 2016 and 2017 — and one of 150 Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know in 2016.

Loma Linda University Health president, Richard H. Hart, MD, Dr PH, said the latest honor for Lalas is a testament to her knowledge and ability to navigate the financial challenges in the health care field.

“Angela is a leader who exemplifies excellence, integrity and professionalism in everything she does,” Hart said. “She is a valued asset to this organization, and we are proud of her accomplishments.”

Lalas, who grew up in a Seventh-day Adventist family, told the publication that her choice of career in health care was a matter of faith, and that it is in the health care industry that she is able to positively impact the most lives. “I help support our providers in delivering top-quality care through faithful fiscal stewardship,” she said.

She added that she is honored and humbled to be chosen to represent Loma Linda University Health on the Modern Healthcare list. “I am so grateful to God for blessing me with the privilege of serving with an outstanding team of mentors, colleagues and coworkers here at Loma Linda,” Lalas said.

The complete list is available at http://www.modernhealthcare.com/community/up-and-comers/2017/.