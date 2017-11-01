To the Valley Business Journal Community

On behalf of the UHS hospitals in Southern California – Temecula Valley Hospital, Southwest Healthcare, Corona Regional Medical Center and Palmdale Regional Medical Center – we would like to recognize the valiant efforts of our sister UHS hospitals in Las Vegas. The staff at these hospitals cared for 229 of the victims of the October 1st tragedy.

In a letter to the organization hours after the event, President of UHS, Marc Miller, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for these hospitals stepping up to this tremendous challenge: “Late Sunday night, our Valley Health System (VHS) hospitals in Las Vegas activated their emergency protocols in response to what has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Emergency Rooms at our six area hospitals – Desert Springs, Spring Valley, Henderson, Valley, Summerlin, and Centennial Hills – received a flood of private vehicles, ambulances, police cars, and taxis. Our clinical teams sprang into action, responding quickly and skillfully, providing the quality care for which we are so well known. Additional emergency physicians, surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and support staff were called in for emergency surgery and other procedures. Our hospitals maximized available beds in our ER, Intensive Care Units, and Intermediate Care Units to accommodate admissions.

In total, we received 229 patients, nearly half the total number of reported injured. The majority could be successfully stabilized; however, many are still in critical condition at our hospitals. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have suffered and are currently impacted by this tragic event.

We hereby express our heartfelt gratitude to our VHS employees for their valiant efforts – for treating the wounded and the heartbroken, for stepping up to the tremendous challenge that presented itself Sunday night.

And on a broader scale, we applaud the dedication and compassion of our staff who immediately respond in every crisis situation, regardless of scale, across the country. We salute our clinical teams for their commitment to give their very best to every patient, every day. And we thank those in non-clinical roles for their contributions in supporting those who are at the front lines.

To all our employees – thank you for what you do each day. Patient care is personal, and it always will be.”