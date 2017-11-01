Why Do the Holidays Sometimes Cause Depression?

The holiday season is notorious for causing an increase in depression for many people. In fact, the number of hospital admissions for the diagnosis of depression rises dramatically from Thanksgiving through Christmas and into the New Year.

There are many Psycho-Social factors that contribute to this increase in depressed patients. A few of these factors include loss of a love one, money issues, especially during this economy. Many parents, wives, brothers and sisters may have their family member serving our country overseas.

Most likely there are those that have prospered in the past and are now facing financial difficulties. The signs and symptoms of depression are extensive. Many people will suffer from with insomnia, sleep disorders, decrease in appetite and a lack of interest in daily activities.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any or all of the symptoms of depression, seek help with a physician or psychological therapist. With counseling and many effective medications, the holiday season does not have to be so depressing. You can take steps to avoid depression through exercise, improvement in diet, supplements with vitamins and even yoga or meditation.

Hoping your holiday season is productive, prosperous and a great time for you and your family.